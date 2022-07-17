Kryptomon Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $64,082.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Kryptomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00039299 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022161 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
Kryptomon Coin Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kryptomon Coin Trading
