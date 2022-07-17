Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

