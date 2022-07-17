Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,000 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 1,749,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,630.0 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

OTCMKTS KUMBF remained flat at $28.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

