Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,000 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 1,749,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,630.0 days.
Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance
OTCMKTS KUMBF remained flat at $28.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $44.20.
About Kumba Iron Ore
