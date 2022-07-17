Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Update

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,090,000 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the June 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Kyndryl stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,993. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kyndryl will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.