Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $40,478,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,647 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $12,797,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $10,808,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,879,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.