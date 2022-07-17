Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 22,613 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VEU stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.