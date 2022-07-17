Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 3,869 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $99.90 and a 52-week high of $177.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.03.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

