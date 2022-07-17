Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Elevance Health by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $488.92 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.76.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

