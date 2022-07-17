Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Netflix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.92.

Netflix Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $189.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

