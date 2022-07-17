Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $173.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.61 and a 200-day moving average of $207.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

