Latitude Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $85.73 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.