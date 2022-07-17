Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

