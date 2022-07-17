LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LCII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

LCI Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.96. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

