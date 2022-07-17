Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.2 days.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of LGRVF stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 552. Legrand has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Legrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

