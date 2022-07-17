Lendingblock Hits Market Cap of $588,016.21 (LND)

Lendingblock (LND) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $588,016.21 and approximately $6,713.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,875.59 or 0.99999498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Lendingblock

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,500,347 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com.

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

