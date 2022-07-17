LEOcoin Price Hits $0.0462 on Major Exchanges (LC4)

LEOcoin (LC4) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,027.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.49 or 0.06365462 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024867 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00262788 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00094373 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.96 or 0.00651337 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001452 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00532394 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
LEOcoin Profile
LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling LEOcoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
