Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.47.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

