Libra Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,966 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

