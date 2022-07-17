LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares accounts for 0.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 406.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA EDC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.