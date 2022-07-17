LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $101.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

