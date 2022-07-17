LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $26.50 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 20.5% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.