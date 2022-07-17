Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTXGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.64. 226,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,585. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCTX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

