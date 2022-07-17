Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.64. 226,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,585. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCTX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

