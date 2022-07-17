Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Position Decreased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,109 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.14% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $25,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $32.18 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

