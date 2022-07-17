Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Short Interest Down 43.9% in June

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Performance

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,123. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 299,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

