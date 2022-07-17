LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LVOX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.83.

LiveVox Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LiveVox stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveVox

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). LiveVox had a negative net margin of 90.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveVox will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in LiveVox by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in LiveVox by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in LiveVox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

