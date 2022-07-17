loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Raised to $1.70

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $1.70 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LDI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $495.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.81.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 273,839 shares in the company, valued at $416,235.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 273,839 shares in the company, valued at $416,235.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $144,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 766,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and have sold 1,728,523 shares worth $2,849,801.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

