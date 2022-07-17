Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Update

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Logan Ridge Finance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.89% of Logan Ridge Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Up 1.5 %

LRFC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 100.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

