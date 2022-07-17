Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Short Interest Update

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Loyalty Ventures Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYLT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 376,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,740. Loyalty Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $154.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.56 million. Loyalty Ventures’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Loyalty Ventures from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Rayner bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $65,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loyalty Ventures

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter valued at $724,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loyalty Ventures

(Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

See Also

