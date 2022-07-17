Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNDNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $0.78 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

