Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGNI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.11.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $998.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $36.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnite by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Magnite by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

