MahaDAO Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00004964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $679,898.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

