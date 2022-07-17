Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Manitex International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MNTX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.30. 6,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Manitex International has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $8.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Coffey purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 596,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 96,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Manitex International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 142,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manitex International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

