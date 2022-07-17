ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Up 56.3% in June

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 831,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ManTech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in ManTech International by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $6,732,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ManTech International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

ManTech International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MANT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,606. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.70. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $95.98.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ManTech International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

