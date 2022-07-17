Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

