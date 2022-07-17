Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 50,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,254. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 89.58% and a net margin of 79.72%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

