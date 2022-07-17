McDonald Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

Marriott International stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average of $163.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

