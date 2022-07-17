McDonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 53,755 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 53,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

