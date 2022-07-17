McDonald Partners LLC Buys New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

