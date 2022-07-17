McDonald Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Roku by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roku by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Roku by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.