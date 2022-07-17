McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,023 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,268.9% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.15.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

