McDonald Partners LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,243 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $105,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 579.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 124,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $2,665,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

