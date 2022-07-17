McDonald Partners LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $185.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.25 and its 200-day moving average is $209.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

