McDonald Partners LLC Purchases 14,019 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 467,300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $245.57 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.94 and its 200 day moving average is $266.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.80.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

