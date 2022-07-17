McDonald Partners LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $600.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $621.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $710.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

