McDonald Partners LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

