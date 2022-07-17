Melone Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,471,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,427,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

