Melone Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Melone Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average of $213.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

