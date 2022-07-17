Melone Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Melone Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $354.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

