Melone Private Wealth LLC Sells 566 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Melone Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,475,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,916,000 after acquiring an additional 425,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,638,000 after acquiring an additional 326,977 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

