Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38,051.5% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,778,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

